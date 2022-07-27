Arkansas police department's tiny patrol car goes viral

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A tiny patrol car has become a viral sensation for a police department in Arkansas.

The Little Rock Police Department is getting national attention after the photo, posted to their Facebook page on July 17, went viral on social media over the weekend.

The picture, which shows an officer standing next to the car, has been shared over 77,000 times.

With the car garnering so much attention, it prompted the department to release a video of it in action on its Facebook page on Monday.

KATV reported that the department has two of the 8-feet long, 5.3-feet high, and 4 feet wide cars.

According to the department, officers use it around the River Market area and to also help them fit in small places like park trails, the news outlet reported.

The vehicle they first got in 2018 tops out at 25 mph, KARK reported.