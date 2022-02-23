Ford recalls more than 330,000 Mustangs over faulty backup cameras

More than 330,000 Ford Mustangs in the U.S. are being recalled by the automaker due to faulty backup cameras.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall was issued because the rearview cameras are displaying blank or distorted images which could cause drivers to not see items behind the vehicle.

The NHTSA said the problem is due to wiring that could become loose or damaged.

The Associated Press reported that the recall involves 2015 to 2017 models.

"Dealers will inspect and repair the decklid wiring harness and/or replace the rearview camera, as necessary, free of charge," the safety agency said.

Notices will be sent out via mail beginning March 7, with a second letter being sent once the parts are ready.