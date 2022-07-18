Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at California gas station

A man suspected of fatally stabbing former NASCAR driver Bobby East last week at a Southern California gas station was shot and killed over the weekend as police attempted to arrest him.

The Westminster Police Department said in a press release that on July 13, at around 5:51 p.m., officers responded to the 76 gas station where they found a man with a stab wound to his chest.

East was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury, police said.

According to the Associated Press, the victim was later identified as East.

He was 37.

Police identified Trent William Millsap as the stabbing suspect.

In the statement, police said Millsap fled the scene before police arrived.

On Friday, police said they received information that Millsap was at an apartment in Anaheim.

"The West County SWAT Team responded to serve a search/arrest warrant for the suspect," police said. "During the service of the search warrant, an officer-involved shooting took place."

According to the Associated Press, Millsap was shot and killed.

Millsap was on parole for armed robbery, police said. He also had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated parole violation, the news outlet reported.

East had 11 career starts in the now NASCAR’s Xfinity Series during his short stint in NASCAR, the AP reported.

According to the news outlet, the motive for the stabbing is unclear and both deaths are still under investigation