Former student charged in Houston shooting that injured principal

David J. Phillip/AP
Members of the Houston Police SWAT team walk down the road outside YES Prep Southwest Secondary school after a shooting on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 in Houston. An employee at the Houston charter school was shot and wounded by a former student, police said. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said a 25-year-old man surrendered after being surrounded by police. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 11:58 AM, Oct 04, 2021
A former student who allegedly shot and injured a principal at a school in Houston has been charged.

In a news release on Saturday, Houston police said that Dexter Harold Kelsey, 25, was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting of 36-year-old Eric Espinsosa on Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary.

Espinsosa was treated at a nearby hospital and was later released.

No students were harmed.

Police said Kelsey had fired a rifle at the glass entry door to the school to gain entry.

While attempting to alert teachers and students, Espinosa was struck in the lower back by a bullet, police said.

Police said Espinosa continued to help students and teachers flee the school when officers arrived and arrested Kelsey.

According to jail records, Kelsey's bond has been set to $5.25 million.

