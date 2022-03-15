Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine

Ukraine-Russia-Media
Pierre Zakrzewski/AP
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment with colleagues, Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan and Jerusalem-based senior producer Yonat Friling, background right, in Kyiv. Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine on Monday, March 14, 2022, when the vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire. Zakrzewski was a veteran war photographer who had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox. (Pierre Zakrzewski/Fox News via AP)
Ukraine-Russia-Media
Posted at 10:21 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 12:32:30-04

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine when the vehicle he was traveling in with the network's correspondent Benjamin Hall was struck by incoming fire as they reported near Kyiv.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced the sad news on Tuesday.

Fox News anchor John Roberts took to Twitter to offer prayers to his colleague's family.

"I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure," Roberts said in a tweet.

Hall has been hospitalized since Monday.

According to the memo, Scott said the two were newsgathering outside Kyiv.

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched," Scott said in the memo.

This marks the second journalist to die in Ukraine this week.

U.S. journalist Brent Renaud died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle at a checkpoint.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere