‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider is now show’s winningest woman

Current "Jeopardy" contestant Amy Schneider continues to break records on the famous game show.

On Wednesday, she won her 21st consecutive win and became the highest-earning woman in "Jeopardy!" history.

According to CBS News and The New York Times, since beginning her reign, the 42-year-old engineering manager has passed Julia Collins for consecutive wins and Larissa Kelly for highest earnings by women.

She has now accumulated a total of $806,000 in winnings, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, she will have a chance to continue her streak when she joins the Tournament of Champions this week.