Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on lockdown after report of armed person

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington. A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, that the base was being placed on lockdown. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 12:10 PM, Aug 13, 2021
Military base Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. is on lockdown after reports came in about a possible armed individual being spotted at the base.

According to its Facebook page, the base said it was placed on lockdown around noon local time after a person was spotted on the south side near the Blanchard Barracks.

The base said if anyone were to encounter the individual, they should run and hide.

"If you do not have a safe route to run, HIDE. Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent,” the base said in its post. “If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT.”

In a follow-up, the base originally said authorities were searching for two men but have now reported they are searching for one individual.

The base said the individual is possibly wearing blue or green pants and a white tank top, possibly having a bag.

According to the Associated Press, officers with Washington's Metropolitan Police Department were responding to a shots heard call near the base when the suspects ran onto Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

