Kitten saved from vending machine outside Tennessee Walmart

Posted at 9:33 AM, Jul 05, 2022
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Fire crews in Tennessee came to the rescue of a kitten after a Walmart employee heard a kitten meowing from inside a vending machine.

According to the City of Morristown Facebook page, Lindsey contacted the city's fire department on June 29 about the kitten.

When firefighters arrived, they also heard the kitten crying.

Crews unplugged the Pepsi machine, removed its cover, but still couldn't find the animal.

They eventually found it through another opening, and coaxed it out.

According to the Facebook page, Lindsey took the kitten home with her.

