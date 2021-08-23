Off-duty New Orleans police officer fatally shot in Houston

Houston police said an off-duty New Orleans police officer was fatally shot over the weekend while eating dinner at a Houston restaurant.

New Orleans police chief identified the officer as Detective Everett Briscoe.

During a press conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Briscoe was sitting on a porch at a restaurant with a group of people when two suspects approached the group on Saturday.

Finner said the suspects presented guns and demanded items from them.

The victims complied and gave the items over, but one of the suspects allegedly opened fire, striking Briscoe and another victim.

In a tweet, New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson mourned the loss of Det. Briscoe, saying he was "extremely heartbroken."

"I am extremely heartbroken about the death of my dear friend and brother Detective Everette Briscoe, who was killed while off-duty in Houston, Texas," Ferguson said. "I am praying for the family of Det. Briscoe and for the family of the second victim in this incident."

Houston police released surveillance pictures of the alleged suspects and described them driving away in a silver Nissan Altima with paper plates.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says a $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the deadly shooting.

Finner said the second victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition during the press conference.