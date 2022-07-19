Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Officials: Fire at Hoover Dam extinguished before crews arrived at scene

Hoover Dam Fire.jpg
Adrienne Tiffany Herro
Screengrab of video taken at Hoover Dam shows fire at the base on Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Hoover Dam Fire.jpg
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 14:42:04-04

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Officials in Nevada say a fire reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday has been extinguished.

In a statement released by the State of Nevada's Bureau of Reclamation, officials said an A5 transformer had caught fire at 10 a.m. PDT and was put out 30 minutes later. No injuries to employees or visitors were reported.

Video below shows fire at Hoover Dam (Courtesy: Adrienne Tiffany Herro)

Hoover Dam Fire Video

The statement added that there is no risk to the power grid and that power was still being generated.

No cause for the fire has been announced as an investigation is currently underway.

Reports of a possible explosion began circulating on social media after a video showed black smoke coming from the dam's base, Scripps' sister station KTNV reported.

City officials posted around 12:30 p.m. that the Boulder Fire Department was en route to the dam for an "emergency call."

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere