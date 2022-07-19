BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Officials in Nevada say a fire reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday has been extinguished.

In a statement released by the State of Nevada's Bureau of Reclamation, officials said an A5 transformer had caught fire at 10 a.m. PDT and was put out 30 minutes later. No injuries to employees or visitors were reported.

Video below shows fire at Hoover Dam (Courtesy: Adrienne Tiffany Herro)

Hoover Dam Fire Video

The statement added that there is no risk to the power grid and that power was still being generated.

No cause for the fire has been announced as an investigation is currently underway.

#Hooverdam - the fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene. Bureau of Reclamation/ Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions. — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022

Reports of a possible explosion began circulating on social media after a video showed black smoke coming from the dam's base, Scripps' sister station KTNV reported.

City officials posted around 12:30 p.m. that the Boulder Fire Department was en route to the dam for an "emergency call."

Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time. — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022

