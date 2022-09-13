Several cars outside Dolphins game catch fire in stadium parking lot

MIAMI — Some football fans in Miami saw their cars go up in smoke on Sunday.

ABC affiliate WPLG reported that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a parking lot outside the Hard Rock Stadium just before 1:30 p.m.

According to the news outlet, the smoke from the fire could be seen from inside the stadium at the Dolphins' first game of the NFL season.

Fire crews arrived to find eight parked vehicles on fire, but they were able to quickly put out the flames, NBC Miami and WFLA-TV reported.

No injuries were reported, the news outlets reported.

The fire department's spokesperson told TMZ that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.