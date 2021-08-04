Unruly passenger charged with battery after allegedly attacking, groping flight attendants

MIAMI, Fla. — A disruptive passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight was arrested on battery charges in Florida after being caught on video yelling and throwing punches onboard.

In a viral video obtained by ABC News and WPLG, 22-year-old Maxwell Berry is seen saying that his parents are worth more than $2 million and yelling profanity at flight attendants before crews took action against the man.

The video goes on to show a flight attendant duct taping the passenger to a seat on the plane, which was traveling from Philadelphia to Miami on Saturday.

"He started to get aggressive and basically attack the male flight attendants," Alfredo Rivera, who caught the incident on camera, told WPLG.

The Miami-Dade Police Department told WPLG that Berry had consumed a few alcoholic drinks, groped the breasts of two female flight attendants, and punched a male flight attendant, prompting crew members to subdue the man.

Tyra Squyres, Vice President of Marketing for Frontier, said “It definitely was a very serious situation.”

Squyres said Frontier is going to do a thorough investigation into what happened and how it was handled to make sure proper procedures were followed.

After initially saying the flight attendants involved in the incident had been suspended pending further investigation, Fronteir said in a statement obtained by ABC News that the crew members were on paid leave pending an investigation, which is in line with an event of this nature.