PETA reminds public to keep pets safe on hot summer days

As temperatures rise into the 90s and 100s across Utah, animal activists are reminding pet owners to be extra careful when it comes to their animals' health and safety.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) issued an "urgent warning" Saturday specifically directed toward dog owners, saying the heat puts dogs at a high risk of overheating and even death.

The organization gave the following tips to keep them safe:



Touch the pavement to ensure that it won’t burn dogs’ foot pads

Be alert to a long, curled-up tongue and heavy panting

Walk only in the shade, on earth or grass

Never leave animals outdoors in extreme heat or inside vehicles

