PHOTOS: Small plane removed from ice at Pineview Reservoir

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A small plane that crashed into Pineview Reservoir near Huntsville on Friday has successfully been hoisted from the ice by a helicopter.

Photos of the scene showed the small aircraft stuck in the ice, with the nose submerged and the tail sticking out.

Officials in Weber County said the pilot and a passenger were able to safely get out of the plane and were not injured. It's not known if the plane landed on the ice intentionally or if it was an emergency landing.

On Saturday, Mountain West Helicopters shared photos of a chopper hovering above the scene as a crew attached a line from the helicopter to the plane. Photos then showed the plane being carried away.

