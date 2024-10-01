4 candidates face off in Utah Attorney General debate

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A full slate of candidates vying to become the next Utah Attorney General will take the stage Tuesday on the campus of Southern Utah University.

The candidates hope to replace outgoing Attorney General Sean Reyes, who announced earlier this year that he would not run for reelection.

Watch the Utah Attorney General debate LIVE below:

After defeating challengers in the GOP primary, Republican candidate Derek Brown will face off against Democrat Rudy Bautista, United Utah Party candidate Michelle Quist and Libertarian Andrew McCullough.