'50 States, 50 Protests': Utahns gather again in opposition of Trump administration

SALT LAKE CITY — On this President's Day, hundreds of Utahns gathered for the second time in two weeks outside the state capitol building as part of a nationwide movement.

Americans across the country took part in so-called "No Kings Day" demonstrations on Monday, organized by the "50501 Movement." It's a national effort to speak up against the actions and policies of President Donald Trump. It stands for "50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement."

They're also opposing the purge of staff and agencies at the federal level, led by billionaire Elon Musk at the request of the president. So far, it has led to thousands of layoffs inside departments focused on public health, education, veterans affairs, human services and more.

The same group organized a widespread event about two weeks ago — including another protest on the state capitol steps.

VIDEO BELOW: Hundreds protest Trump's actions in "50 States Protest" on Feb. 5

Hundreds protest Trump actions outside Utah State Capitol

"[We're] protesting his policies, protesting kind of the inhumane action that he is taking — not only in the states, but with his foreign policies," protester Carolyn Jenkins said. "That is why people are here: just want to have a voice and saying 'We don't agree with this.'"

"We're also trying to just get people to keep caring and keep speaking about whatever it is they care about," added Gretchen Case. "Don't give up and think you can't make any kind of difference."

Jenkins said she is particularly troubled about the administration's cuts to disability services, diversity efforts, and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which has been strongly targeted by Musk and Trump.

"The funding that we spend on USAID is so minimal and does so much good," she said. "I have a nephew and a niece who were affected, lost their jobs because of the funding taken away of USAID, so it's personal."

Dean Barley is concerned about the balance of power in the federal government as Trump issues controversial executive orders.

"Administrative actions need to be based on established verifiable truth, and not on unverifiable accusations," he said. "The administration needs to act within policies and laws that exist, and the administrative actions need to be taken within the limits of constitutional balances of power."

Others attended to speak up for the LGBTQ+ community.

"As an out, proud gay man, I can't sit by and let my voice not be heard. I cannot sit by and just let this happen," added Billy Lewis. "Even if there is no change, I've done something and I can go to bed at night knowing that I've been here and I've tried."

And the movement wasn't limited to adults.

"I'm worried for our national parks," said Z, a young demonstrator. "I'm worried for our national lands. And so help me — if they go after Yellowstone, I am going up there and protesting until I drop up dead asleep."