A.G. Sean Reyes won’t run for reelection after questionable spending and Ballard friendship

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, burdened in recent weeks with scandals involving his friend Tim Ballard, luxury campaign travel and his nonprofit’s practices, will not seek reelection in 2024, sources told The Salt Lake Tribune.

Reyes is expected to make his announcement in a video to be released Friday afternoon, according to sources who declined to be named for this story because they were not authorized to discuss the event.

Spokespeople for Reyes did not respond to messages from The Tribune late Thursday night.

In stepping away, Reyes — who was appointed attorney general in 2013 on the heels of a scandal that saw his two predecessors charged with, but never convicted of, multiple felonies — becomes the third consecutive Utah attorney general to leave office tarnished by scandal.

It marks a dramatic slide for Reyes, who in September — after Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, revealed he would not seek reelection — posted on social media that he would not run for the Senate seat, instead opting to run for another term as attorney general and throwing his support behind Ballard.

Embracing then backing away from Ballard

In the days and weeks that followed, Ballard, the founder of the anti-child-trafficking nonprofit Operation Underground Railroad and the focal point of the movie “Sound of Freedom,” was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, which led to his ouster from OUR and resulted in a series of lawsuits and a criminal investigation.

Reyes, who had a decadelong friendship with Ballard, participated in child-rescue operations, helped raise money for OUR and made the battle against child trafficking a focal point of his administration. He was credited as an associate producer on “Sound of Freedom,” eventually withdrew his support for Ballard’s potential Senate candidacy and said the “shocking” allegations should be thoroughly investigated.

It wasn’t enough.

The Utah Legislature initiated a sweeping audit of Reyes’ office, including his relationship with Ballard. Reporting by The Tribune also highlighted dozens of campaign-funded trips over the span of three years and questionable fundraising practices at his nonprofit, the Liberate All Value All Foundation.

Reyes is now named as a defendant in one of the lawsuits against Ballard. It alleges he went to bat for his friend to try to silence an OUR critic.

