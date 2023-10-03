'A new low': Utah's congressmen react to ousting of McCarthy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The members of Congress who represent the state of Utah are not happy with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy being ousted.

Reps. Blake Moore, John Curtis and Burgess Owens all voted against removing McCarthy — a move that was spearheaded by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Moore, who represents Utah's 1st Congressional District, shared his disappointment and indicated that he felt it was a step backward for the Republican Party.

His statement reads:

“Republicans winning the House in 2022 and maintaining our majority are the American people’s only line of defense against Biden’s crippling agenda and massive spending packages. In 2021, Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). President Clinton’s Treasury Secretary and President Obama’s National Economic Council Director Larry Summers stated that ARPA was the primary reason for the worst inflation we’ve seen in 40 years. The resulting spending, regulation, and skyrocketing prices that came out of that legislation have weakened our country at home and abroad. That bill only became law because Democrats controlled the White House, Senate, and House.

"Today, Matt Gaetz and seven other members put our ability to hold the line against the Biden Administration’s out-of-control agenda in jeopardy by working with Democrats to oust our Republican Speaker instead of moving forward with votes on our conservative policies and appropriations bills. Over the course of this year, Matt Gaetz and several other members have sided with Democrats to block Republican spending cuts; further Biden’s progress on liberal priorities like ESG; halt a comprehensive border security package; delay critical oversight of the administration; and much more. Today’s vote was not about Kevin McCarthy’s performance as speaker or disagreement over the House Republican agenda. Today’s vote was about Matt Gaetz and his insatiable desire for attention.“

Curtis, who represents District 3, said he feels the Speaker's removal served no productive purpose.

"Congress set a new low today. Republicans turning on Republicans and Democrats standing around with lighter fluid and matches. No one’s interest was served with the removal of Kevin McCarthy. Instead of working on the budget, the border and run-away inflation we’re reenacting our high school years. I stand ready to work with any reasonable member of Congress to put this back together again and work on the real problems of our day."