A nuclear power 'ecosystem' is planned for Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Plans have been announced to build a nuclear power "ecosystem" that would do everything from job training to ultimately a fully-functioning plant providing energy to the state.

"Today marks the launch of a complete civil nuclear energy ecosystem from start to finish," Governor Spencer Cox said in remarks at an event in Brigham City on Monday. "The first project of its kind."

The joint project by Hi Tech Solutions and Holtec International involves a campus near Brigham City where components for small modular reactors would be made. Dr. Rick Springman of Holtec International told FOX 13 News it would "produce some of the components that are going to go into that plant in Utah and would serve as a key to export regionally and globally."

Initially, the companies have said they intend to invest $750 million in the joint project and employ more than 1,300 people.

"I have jobs to put people into today, in today’s nuclear power. The goal for this campus? Is to prepare for tomorrow’s nuclear power now," Chris Hayter, the president of Hi Tech Solutions, told FOX 13 News.

The companies also announced a special initiative to emphasize the hiring of veterans in nuclear power jobs. It was something supported by veterans who attended Monday's announcement.

"They’re trusted, they’re respected, they’re going to come to work and they will not fail you," said retired U.S. Navy Master Command Chief Britt Slabinski.

The Holtec and Hi Tech venture is considered one of the more significant endeavors in Utah's nuclear power ambitions. Gov. Cox has pushed nuclear power hard as part of his "Operation Gigawatt" designed to boost the state's energy portfolio and make Utah more competitive globally in an energy arms race with other nations. State leaders have emphasized what is envisioned is small-scale nuclear reactors, instead of the giant, water-hogging nuclear power plants of the past.

"The state clearly has a strong initiative to support rapid deployment of clean energy under the governor’s gigawatt strategy," said Dr. Springman. "We want to be in an environment here that’s supportive to get projects done quickly with the permitting."

Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, told FOX 13 News the state is expected to provide faster permitting so construction can begin right away. The state will also use its Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA) powers to help secure land.

"It’s not just about the jobs, it’s not just about having a facility in Utah," House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said. "It’s about driving down the energy costs for everyday Utahns. When they open up their bill, we want Utahns to have the lowest energy costs in the nation."

Brigham City Mayor DJ Bott also promised a "transparent and public" process as the nuclear power venture moves forward. That's something environmental groups have been watching closely. The Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah has expressed skepticism about the state's nuclear plans and the companies they are working with.

"This announcement parallels the potential bursting of the AI bubble — as we track this proposal going forward — the need for full transparency and public input about the risks and benefits of siting this plant in Utah has never been more evident, as the public might end up paying the price even as investors continue to make money," HEAL Utah said in a statement. "With that many jobs promised to a local community, we hope that this is not another case of the industry doing what it has over and over in the past — to overpromise and under-deliver."

Box Elder County Commissioner Tyler Vincent said he shares some people's concerns about safety.

"People are concerned about nuclear, but nuclear’s come a long ways," he told FOX 13 News on Monday. "They’ve talked a lot about safety and that’s one of our big concerns in Box Elder County, is it safe? I believe with the innovations and things that happened and transpired in the past, I do believe it will be safe, yes."

If everything goes according to plan, construction could begin within the next 18 to 24 months on the manufacturing facilities and training center. A fully operational nuclear power plant wouldn't emerge until the early 2030s.