A resolution on empowering women, girls gets backing of majority-women SLCo Council

SALT LAKE CITY — The majority-women Salt Lake County Council voted to support a resolution that calls for more to be done to empower women and girls in Utah.

The resolution, called "A Bolder Way Forward," seeks to bring together governments, nonprofits and others to combat serious issues, said Dr. Susan Madsen of Utah State University's Women and Leadership Project. In a presentation on Tuesday to the Salt Lake County Council, Dr. Madsen outlined some troubling statistics about Utah's rates of domestic violence, sexual violence, child sexual abuse, discrimination as well as Utah being ranked as the worst state for women's equality.

In comments leading up to the resolution vote, members of the Salt Lake County Council expressed support for it. Councilmember Natalie Pinkney said she was impressed with the work A Bolder Way Forward had already been doing in the community.

"This is a nonpartisan effort in our community and so I appreciate that," said Council Chair Dea Theodore.

Mayor Jenny Wilson noted that with its passage, the first county in Utah to support the initiative is led by majority women. The mayor also suggested she would look to find money to help some of the ideals supported by A Bolder Way Forward.

"We are not doing enough. Hard stop," she said. "When you hear those statistics of children who are impacted, often within their homes? That’s alarming."

Other women who are elected to office also spoke in favor of the initiative and its goals.

"I've seen what it means to walk in the rooms where very few people look like you or where women haven’t always had a voice," said Sheila Srivastava, the county treasurer.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera spoke of having male allies, noting that as the only woman who is a county sheriff in Utah: "I think I’m a great example of someone that nobody would have expected to be in the position I am today."

But the resolution faced pushback from some in the audience. Carolyn Phippen, the president of the Republican Women's Club of Salt Lake, said she disagreed with "experts telling women what's right for them" and any use of taxpayer money for it.

"I think Utahns don’t need one more thing to pay for. They’re struggling as it is right now," Phippen said.

Kris Kimball said she did not believe there was enough in the resolution or the initiative to support women who choose to stay home and be mothers.

"I would be a lot more open to this idea of a bold move forward if it included verbiage that addressed motherhood," she told the council.

But Councilmember Laurie Stringham pushed back on critics of the resolution, arguing that it is about supporting women and girls and their choices. She pointed out the rates of abuse and called that "unacceptable."

"Anywhere you want to work on this? You’re welcome to join us. I’d encourage the ladies here today, join us," she said as they left the council chambers.

The resolution passed the council with a single "no" vote. Councilmember Carlos Moreno said he had received only negative feedback to the resolution from his constituents, so he would not support it. Councilmember Sheldon Stewart raised concerns about any budget impact during a lean year, but ultimately voted to support the resolution.