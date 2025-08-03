Utahns gather in Salt Lake City for nationwide 'Rage Against the Regime' protest

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents gathered at Washington Square Park Saturday evening to participate in the nationwide “Rage Against the Regime” protest.

It started off with a moment of silence for Afa Ah Loo, who was tragically killed at the “No Kings” protest back in June.

“It's important to acknowledge that we had a tragedy. We lost a brother, and we will always mourn that loss,” Mitchell Vice, who was participating in the protest, said through tears.

The community is still mourning Ah Loo.

WATCH: Tribute collection showcase celebrates memory of Afa Ah Loo

Organizers began Saturday’s protest by asking residents to protect each other and not bring weapons to protests.

Tenille Taggart, who was also participating in the protest, believes it’s during these times that people need to show up the most.

“We had a tragedy happen that's really broken the community and divided us, and a lot of us, myself included, have been struggling with that and fearful about coming out. And I want us to know that we cannot take a step back. This is the time when we have to use our voice the most,” Taggart said.

Other topics discussed during the protest included ICE operations, lack of due process, defunding of public media, and accountability of politicians.

“I'm extremely concerned for my neighbors, who I see as my brothers and my sisters, and that is something that I would like to see changed, that they are not allowed to just be taking people off the street, racially profiling them, and without due process,” Taggart said.

Protesters agreed there are several things residents can do to make a difference.

“Protecting the immigrants in their communities, whether that's setting up kitchen shelters as the government is robbing us of all of these services, it's up to us to step up and protect each other,” said organizer Charlie Padilla.

“We've got to have changes in policy. The only way we can do that is if we register to vote, if we run for office,” Taggart said. "We have got to get people in power who are going to make different policy decisions than those who we have currently.”

No counterprotesters seemed to be in attendance.

Organizers say showing up is the first step, but in the future, they want to see more people coming together to help organize other events like these to make their voices heard.