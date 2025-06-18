After Minnesota lawmakers' shootings, Utah's Capitol Hill gets security briefing

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the assassination of Minnesota's former House Speaker and the shooting of another lawmaker in that state, the head of Utah's Department of Public Safety met with lawmakers here to discuss their personal security.

"This has raised concerns for all of our members," said Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, who said she had met Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman in the past.

The shootings have raised concerns about safety from elected leaders here on Utah's Capitol Hill.

"As an elected official, I know it’s a concern for me and my fellow elected officials," Senate Majority Whip Chris Wilson, R-Logan, told FOX 13 News.

The security briefings — held behind closed doors with the House and Senate Majority and Minority caucuses — discussed measures they can take to protect themselves if things escalate from angry constituent communications to a threat.

"You want to be careful. As we’ve told our politicians today, the lawmakers, if you see something say something. If there’s anything that makes you nervous, make sure you tell us. Make sure you bring it up," said DPS Commissioner Jess Anderson.

Data provided to FOX 13 News shows that since 2021, the Utah Department of Public Safety has investigated roughly 55 threats to elected officials each year. Some of those result in criminal cases being opened.

"It has continually, steadily grown over those time frames," Anderson said of the threats.

Social media has been a new component, the commissioner added. Police investigate what crosses the line from online rhetoric to an actual threat. During a news conference on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said many lawmakers have received violent threats tied to controversial bills they have run.

"There’s been times when the officers have stayed across the street from my house," he said. "And many members of our body as well. As a threat comes up it’s viewed, they take it seriously."

The Utah Highway Patrol provides security on Capitol Hill. There are troopers stationed inside every committee room, where some contentious issues are debated and public comment can get emotional. Explosives sniffing dogs also roam the grounds.

But House Majority Whip Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, who has received threats in the past, said she would like to see everyone tone down the rhetoric.

"We have got to find a way to turn down the heat when it comes to politics," she told reporters on Wednesday. "We need more people engaging in civic dialogue."

That was echoed by Sen. Escamilla.

"It’s also a call for people to maybe reconsider the words we’re using," she said. "We’ll use that also as legislators."