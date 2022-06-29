All 4 Utah Congressional incumbents win Republican primaries

SALT LAKE CITY — The Associated Press has called all four races for Utah's current members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The AP declared Rep. John Curtis' victory in Utah's 3rd Congressional District at 8:35 p.m. He faced challenger Christopher Herrod.

Rep. Blake Moore was declared as the winner in Utah's 1st Congressional District shortly thereafter, defeating Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon.

Then just a few minutes later, the AP called the 2nd District race for Rep. Chris Stewart, who faced Erin Rider.

Finally, the AP declared Rep. Burgess Owens as the victor in District 4 in the race against Jake Hunsaker at 8:48 p.m.

Sen. Mike Lee also won his primary.

