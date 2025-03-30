Allies share message of inclusion ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility

SALT LAKE CITY — Transgender Day of Visibility was celebrated Saturday afternoon at the Utah State Capitol as hundreds gathered to spread awareness and send a message of visibility.

“Awareness of trans people and let it be known that we are here and we are not going anywhere,” said Kree Arais.

Arais, who is part of Utah March, a group that stands for human rights, explained to FOX 13 that these events are important — especially with Utah's recent political climate.

“This is showing that they are not only valued members of the society, but that we celebrate them and we want them out here on the streets with us being loud and fabulous,” said Jackson Carter.

Transgender Day of Visibility is on Monday, but the event was celebrated on the Saturday before.

“But the turnout is massive. There’s so many people, which is great because we have a brand new 200-foot flag that we need to carry all the way down State Street,” said Carter.

Carter said his message is about being a voice for those who don’t feel seen.

“It’s for the people who can’t. It is for the people who don’t feel welcome, who are shunned, who feel like they have to hide parts of themselves to get by in the day. This is for them as well so until they can, we’re all on the street for them," said Carter.

Carter and several others rolled out the new transgender flag on the lawn of the State Capitol, then walked down State Street in unison.

“Custom-ordered a 200-foot flag: 600 yards of fabric, 10,800 feet of thread. She is a beauty,” said Carter.

House Bill 77, which bans pride flags from schools and government buildings, was not signed by Governor Spencer Cox this week — but he did not veto it either, which means it becomes law by default, going into effect May 7.

“Because if Gov. Cox and his ban on pride flags, and so with that huge pride flag that we got out there as well, trans flag, it’s going to be a beautiful thing,” said Arais.