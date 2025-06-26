An 'Initiative on Initiatives' goes to the Utah Supreme Court

SALT LAKE CITY — A citizen-led group trying to get what's being termed an "Initiative on Initiatives" is asking the Utah Supreme Court to get involved after the Lt. Governor rejected their proposals for the ballot.

"This is our only avenue to say 'enough is enough' and citizen initiatives allow us to have a voice in legislation and what’s going on. But every time an initiative is done, the process gets tightened like a noose around the neck to make it harder for the citizens to have a voice in Utah government," said Brent Odenwalder, one of the supports of the initiative.

The "Initiative on Initiatives" is a series of citizen ballot initiatives that seek to reform Utah's citizen initiative process, tax laws, planning and zoning laws and public records laws. They do make some significant overhauls to Utah laws, which led to Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson's office declaring the proposals "nonsensical," a legal reasoning that can be used to reject it when it can be problematic should it be passed by voters.

The rejection has some of the sponsors fuming.

"We have a right to submit these initiatives, we have a right to go through the process and they’ve put up a roadblock. We’re just very optimistic about getting the Supreme Court to hear this case and take down the roadblock and let us move ahead," said Bart Grant, one of the initiative sponsors.

'Initiatives Initiative' group to seek help from Utah Supreme Court:

The emergency writ filed with the Utah Supreme Court is a legal long shot. But the group has some optimism that it could be granted, given the Utah Supreme Court's recent rulings that supported citizen initiative rights.

"Odds are always against doing the right thing, but I think the Supreme Court has put some teeth into the initiative process and I think it’s time for them to have the opportunity to back it up with some action," said Daniel Newby, one of the initiative sponsors.

The Lt. Governor's Office had no comment on the emergency writ, citing the pending litigation.