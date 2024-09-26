Utah Supreme Court upholds decision to void Amendment D

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's decision to void Amendment D, keeping it from being counted on the November ballot.

In a ruling issued hours after arguments were made on Wednesday, the state's top court ruled the Utah State Legislature failed to properly notice the amendment as the Utah constitution requires.

"The district court correctly ruled that neither constitutional prerequisite was met with respect to Amendment D. The Legislature did not cause the amendment to be published in newspapers throughout the state for two months, and the description that will appear on the ballot does not submit the amendment to voters 'with such clarity as to enable the voters to express their will,'" an order by the Court issued Wednesday night read.

"The district court also acted within its discretion in finding that the equities favored a preliminary injunction declaring Amendment D void and ordering that any votes cast will not be counted. Although the voters should have the opportunity to decide whether Amendment D strikes the correct balance between the people’s direct legislative power and that of their elected representatives, the public interest requires that constitutional amendments be submitted to voters in the way mandated by the supreme law of the state embodied in the Utah Constitution."