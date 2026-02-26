Bell-to-bell cell phone restrictions passes legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that restricts cell phones and other smart devices in Utah schools "bell-to-bell" has cleared the Utah State Legislature.

Senate Bill 69, sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, passed the Utah House of Representatives on a 46-21 vote. Sen. Fillmore told FOX 13 News he will agree to an amendment before it heads to Governor Spencer Cox's desk for his signature.

The bill has been a priority of Gov. Cox. It would expand Utah's current policies restricting cell phones in classrooms. School districts will be able to set specific rules, but the gist is it would be from the time school starts to the time school ends that smart watches, cell phones and other hyper-connected devices would not be allowed.

"We are super excited because I think what this will do for our children is allow them kind of the mental space to be fully present," said Emily Bell-McCormick of The Policy Project, which has pushed for the bill. "So instead of finishing a class going into the hallway to scrol,l you’re looking at your peers in the eyes. You’re walking down the hallway and saying 'Hello.' You’re getting some of those connections."