Constitutional amendment on citizen initiatives could still emerge in Utah legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A proposed constitutional amendment to unwind the power of citizen initiatives could emerge before the end of this legislative session.

Senate Republican leaders signaled on Wednesday it could happen.

"I can tell you, Ben, we’re working on it. When it comes out, if it’s not by the end of the session it will probably be in a special session," Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, told FOX 13 News political reporter Ben Winslow.

The proposed constitutional amendment is expected to undo a Utah Supreme Court ruling upholding the power of citizen initiatives to "alter and reform" government. It was the original ruling that gave life to the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government's lawsuit against the Utah legislature over Proposition 4, the citizen ballot initiative for independent redistricting.