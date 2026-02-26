Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsPolitics

Actions

Constitutional amendment on citizen initiatives could still emerge in Utah legislature

Utah State Capitol
Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah State Capitol
Utah State Capitol
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — A proposed constitutional amendment to unwind the power of citizen initiatives could emerge before the end of this legislative session.

Senate Republican leaders signaled on Wednesday it could happen.

"I can tell you, Ben, we’re working on it. When it comes out, if it’s not by the end of the session it will probably be in a special session," Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, told FOX 13 News political reporter Ben Winslow.

The proposed constitutional amendment is expected to undo a Utah Supreme Court ruling upholding the power of citizen initiatives to "alter and reform" government. It was the original ruling that gave life to the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government's lawsuit against the Utah legislature over Proposition 4, the citizen ballot initiative for independent redistricting.

Recent Utah political stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere