Bill changing guidelines for transgender people at Utah universities draws support, jeers

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill passed through a Utah House committee Thursday that changes the guidelines for people who are transgender at state universities.

"Dorms are a little bit different from bathrooms and locker rooms. It's a place where someone sleeps, where they live, it feels like there's a higher expectation of privacy corresponded with that change," said Rep. Stephanie Gricius (R-Eagle Mountain). "So you have to, if you're a biological female, you go into the biological female room, no exceptions — unless you have opted into that gender-neutral option."

Gricius sponsored the legislation that would mandate students living on campus at public Utah universities to stay in areas assigned to their sex at birth, guidelines that the trans community says attack them.

"That does not give you the right to take the rights away from those in my community," said one person doing the public comment section of the hearing.

When asked if there have been any criminal incidents leading to the need for the bill, Gricius said she was not aware of any.

"My understanding is there haven't been any criminal activities that have led to this. This is about privacy and someone's comfort being in their own home," she said.

One family shared their story about how a transgender woman serving as an RA at Utah State University allegedly made their daughter uncomfortable.

"I didn't think it was something that could happen," said Cheryl Saltzman. "I didn't think that the university would just put a biological male into a woman's space."

Saltzman spoke as the RA's mother was in the committee room.

"My daughter, a gifted student who is such an example to her two younger brothers, is nurturing, empathetic, and so so kind," shared the mother. "Being afraid of someone different from yourself is no reason to bully them in an attempt to push them out."

Many on both sides of the issue lined up to speak out and share their comments.

"Yes, I agree, all people have rights," said one person. "Our sisters, our daughters, our granddaughters, they have a right to privacy and safety/"

The bill went on to pass in the House Business, Labor and Commerce Committee by a 13-2 vote.

"I am quite disheartened with our representatives because i feel that there is a better solution to making everyone more comfortable," said Sophie Anderson, who opposes the bill.

"I would like to think someday there's a world where everybody can be comfortable with everybody and that would be great," added Rep. Norm Thurston (R-Provo), "but that's not the world we live in today."

The bill will now go to the full Utah House for consideration.