Bill expanding Utah's free school lunch program advances past committee

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill offering a solution to food insecurity among Utah children is now moving to the House Floor. If the bill becomes law the free lunch program would expand to include more Utah children.

House Bill 100, sponsored by Provo Representative Tyler Clancy, would provide free lunch to 40,000 more Utah children. Under the bill, families for reduced-price meals would move into the free meal category.

Currently, to qualify for free meals, a family of five cannot earn more than $47,554 a year. However, under the proposed legislation, the threshold would increase to $67,673 a year.

Some concerns have been raised about the bill's proposed price tag. Under the original language, the cost could be $6 million a year. Representative Clancy has offered a substitute in that only students in Kindergarten through 6th grade would be eligible for the free lunches. Clancy explained the change stating, "This year is a tight budget year and so we were looking at ways we can still provide the service to those in need without making it a big impact on the budget."

Even with the lower price tag, some lawmakers are expressing concerns. But members of the community lined up to voice their support. "It just takes care of those students that just can't seem to catch a break," expressed Alexsys Campbell of Draper. "I know we argue that parents need to be parents and I agree but it is more of the fact that kids still deserve to be kids."

Tuesday the bill passed out of the House Education Committee by a vote of 8-3. It now moves on to the House Floor for debate. "I am really excited," stated Representative Clancy. "I think you saw and got feedback from committee members even some that have been in education recognizing the importance that hungry kids can't learn."