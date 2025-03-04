Bill requiring voter ID for mail-in ballots moves forward in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — Changes could be coming to how you vote by mail in Utah.

According to House Bill 300, instead of verifying ballots by signature, you would have to write a code on the envelope, which would be the last four digits of your voter ID — your driver's license, social security number, state ID card, or Tribal ID card.

There is also a provision to give people state ID cards for free to help get them a number to vote.

"Voters do not want to repeal vote by mail, and so this bill does not do that. It allows voters to continue to vote by mail. It just requires identification,” said bill sponsor Rep. Jefferson Burton (R-Salem).

People packed a Utah Senate committee room on Monday afternoon and spoke online to voice their opinions on both sides of the issue.

"People can copy that number, but they will not be able to copy my signature. I opposed this bill,” said a South Salt Lake resident.

"It’s not going to be too hard — I can still take my wife's ballot, or my daughter's ballot with me when I go to the drop box,” added a Weber County resident.

Even county clerks were on both sides.

"Our signatures are not our IDs. We need to figure out a way to make it more secure,” said Utah County Clerk Aaron Davidson.

Davidson said he likes what the bill is trying to do, but Iron County Clerk Jon Whittaker said he has “grave concerns.”

"We have a two-factor ID system — you don’t get your ballot unless you’re in the right place and if you have your signature, then it has to match,” said Whittaker.

The bill also makes it so that people have to opt in to receive a ballot in the mail, and renew that every eight years when they renew their driver’s license. Ballots have to be with the county clerk on election night to be counted, regardless of when they are postmarked, and it emphasizes working on ways to remove deceased voters from the rolls.

"Does this bill make it harder for my constituents to vote?" questioned Sen. Evan Vickers (R-Cedar City), who voted against it.

The bill passed the committee 5-3 and will now move on to the full Senate.

If this bill becomes law, starting in 2026, voters would have to include their voter code on the envelope with a signature. If they don’t have the 4-digit number, county clerks can verify the signature, and it gives people time to get an ID before Jan. 1, 2029.

"There’s a lot of work to be done,” added Rep. Burton. “We've appropriated 2 million dollars to start the education process.”