Bill stopping the constant clock change of Daylight Saving Time advances in Utah legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that stops the constant back-and-forth of clock changes that comes with Daylight Saving Time has passed a critical vote in the Utah House of Representatives.

House Bill 120, sponsored by Rep. Joseph Elison, R-Toquerville, advanced on a 52-23 vote after a vigorous debate. Under the bill, Utah would join Arizona and Hawaii on standard time unless Congress passes a law to move the nation to permanent Daylight Saving Time (as has been considered for years). Rep. Elison said Utah can't do that on its own, so he's addressing what the state can do.

"The purpose of the bill is simply this: The citizens of the state Utah for years upon years upon years have been asking this body to stop our clocks backward and forward twice per year," he told his colleagues.

Rep. Elison isn't wrong. Legislative staffers have said that the changing of the clocks associated with Daylight Saving Time is actually a top constituent complaint. FOX 13 News filed a public records request with the Utah State Legislature, obtaining hundreds of emails over the past year alone.

"Just pass a bill to stop daylight savings time. I don’t care if we’re on standard or daylight time, i just want to quit dealing with the antiquated practice of changing clocks," wrote one.

"Now that the election is over, I assume that you have a little more free time. I ask that you sponsor and push legislation to put Utah on standard time year round," said another.

"Who can I speak to about the failure to get something passed that stops this ridiculous changing the clocks back and forth?" inquired another constituent.

The real debate comes down to what Utahns want: permanent DST or standard time year-round?

"Hey, we don't want to go off a daylight savings anymore going to work and coming home in the dark is freaking bullcrap," wrote one constituent to a senator in a particularly profane tirade.

Said another: "I understand that the Utah Legislature is considering going permanently on DST instead of Standard Time. (As is Congress in DC). This is absolutely insane."

On the House floor, lawmakers went back and forth. Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, said as the father of a special needs child it is a particular struggle to deal with the changing of the clocks.

"It sometimes takes weeks to adjust either way," he told his colleagues.

Rep. Thomas Peterson, R-Brigham City, said he had his own preference for Daylight Saving Time but stopping the clocks is something "a lot of my constituents have told me and it’s very clear I need to vote for it because it’s what they want."

Rep. Mark Strong, R-Bluffdale, argued for lighter later and said he isn't sure constituents were getting what they wanted with this bill.

"Those of you that are voting for this because it’s what you think your constituents are telling you maybe should gather a little courage and do the right thing and vote in opposition to this bill," he said to some groans.

Rep. Nicholeen Peck, R-Tooele, said her colleagues were arguing their own "preferences" and urged the House to listen to their constituents.

"The overwhelming majority of all of the hundreds of responses to polls and contacts on email is people don’t want the clocks to shift," she said.

Rep. Cheryl Acton, R-West Jordan, warned of consequences in arguing against the bill.

"When the summer come, I think they’ll be cursing the legislature," she said.

But Rep. Elison said he believes fears are overblown. He said he spoke with the Utah High School Activities Association and youth sports games can shift and people can adapt.

"Salt Lake City on June 21 has 44 more minutes of sunlight than Phoenix, Ariz., because we’re further north," he argued to the House.

The vote was all over the place with Republicans and Democrats divided. House leadership even disagreed, with House Speaker Mike Schultz voting against it but Majority Leader Jefferson Moss and Majority Whip Karianne Lisonbee voting for it. House Minority Leader Angela Romero voted for it while Minority Whip Jennifer Dailey-Provost voting against it.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

"The vast majority of Utahns want this bill to pass. I know there’s a lot of personal preferences as it pertains to this particular topic," Rep. Elison told FOX 13 News following the vote. "Our job is to represent the voice of the people and we have heard loud and clear that year after year people want this bill to pass. We did that in the House. I hope the Senate will follow."