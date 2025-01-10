Utah lawmaker introduces bill to ditch Daylight Saving Time

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill has been introduced ahead of the legislative session to end the back-and-forth of clock changes by moving Utah off of Daylight Saving Time.

Rep. Joseph Elison, R-Toquerville, has filed House Bill 120, which has Utah observe standard time, joining Arizona and Hawaii.

"And then if the federal government decides to move to Daylight Saving Time, then Utah will shift and go to Daylight Saving Time with the rest of the country," he said in an interview with FOX 13 News.

Strangely enough, Daylight Saving Time is a top constituent complaint logged by staffers on Utah's Capitol Hill. But in the face of a multi-billion dollar budget and more pressing issues facing the state, bills addressing it always become the lowest priorities. Efforts to move to standard time have also faced opposition from the golf and ski industries in the past.

A bill to move Utah to permanent Daylight Saving Time (subject to congressional approval and five other states joining us) passed in 2020, but nothing has happened with it. Congresswoman Celeste Maloy has introduced a bill but no action has been taken yet.

Rep. Elison said he is responding to his constituents.

"I get asked this every time the clocks are changing," he said. "I'll get texts. I'll get emails and like, 'Could you please get it to where we can just stop moving our clocks?'"

While there's widespread support for stopping the back-and-forth, what ignites debate is whether you prefer "lighter later" or "darker earlier."

"So Daylight Saving Time that gives us that extra hour in the summertime. A lot of people like that for recreation purposes, you know, golfing, etc.," Rep. Elison said. "But what's better for our bodies is actually standard time, which is what I would prefer... darker earlier during the summertime, and that's what Arizona's on. That's what Hawaii is on right now."

Rep. Elison said the reason he is proposing moving to a standard time is because it's what Utah can control. To stay on permanent DST would require congressional action.

"So what my bill basically does is it says we will move to daylight standard time so our clocks stop moving. Everybody can be happy about that," he said.

People FOX 13 News spoke with were divided on whether to stay on Daylight Saving Time or move to standard time.

"I think we should keep it," said Lavonne Garrison. "I like having the additional, usable daylight hours."

Luis Miranda said he once showed up to work early because of the time change.

"It’s good to show up early, but I was the first person there, like shoot!" he said.

Faye and Harlan Muntz were divided on it.

"I don’t like it at all. Never have," Faye said of Daylight Saving Time. "It always makes me tired and we know it affects work productivity."

Harlan, a physician, said he knows that the disruption in sleep caused by Daylight Saving Time impacts people.

"Personally, I like it being light later in the day. Because that just gives you, especially if you’re working, it gives you time to play," he said. "On the other hand, it really does affect so many people’s life for weeks after the time change."