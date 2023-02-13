Bill to allow pregnant women to use HOV lanes fails

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would have allowed pregnant women to use HOV lanes in Utah failed in a Senate committee Monday morning.

House Bill 256 would have given expecting women in Utah an added perk when riding on some highways across the state as they would have been allowed to use the HOV lanes, which are reserved for vehicles with two or more passengers.

The bill initially passed out of the House Transportation committee despite a concern from a lawmaker that the bill would abuse carpool lanes.

However, the bill was short-lived as it failed in a Senate committee in a 3-2 vote.