Bill to give Utah students free breakfast and lunch stalls in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — Legislation that aimed to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school children in Utah stalled in committee. Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City) authored S.B. 173.

While it would have provided universal free meals at schools, it came with a price tag of $160 million. To offset some of that cost, families with the financial means to pay for the meals of their children would have the option to continue to pay.

“When children are hungry, it really creates a barrier that impacts academic performance,” Sen. Escamilla told the Senate Education Committee.

Several parents, educators, and community activists joined the meeting in support of the legislation. “It is an investment in not only our families and kids but Utah's future economy,” said Gina Cornia, the executive director of Utahns Against Hunger.

One parent spoke to express concerns with the bill’s one-size-fits-all approach. “I love the idea of wanting other people to be fed, but I am against the idea of doing it this way,” she said.

Members of the committee expressed concerns about the price tag. “I think sometimes, people will pay for their own kids, but I think the general tendency is to let the government pay for whatever the government will pay for,” said Sen. John Johnson (R-North Ogden). “Personally I don't think that’s fair to taxpayers.”

No vote was taken on the legislation. The Senate Minority Leader vowed to do more research gather more data and revive the discussion during an interim session later this year.

“It would set a precedent that a child will never have to question while they are in their education experience and journey, whether they can eat something at school,” Sen. Escamilla said.

H.B. 100 authored by Rep. Tyler Clancy (R-Provo) is also aimed at addressing childhood hunger. That bill will likely be considered before the end of this legislative session.