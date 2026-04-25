BLOG: Here's the latest from the Utah GOP and Utah Democratic party conventions

It's a big day in Utah politics! The Utah Republican Party and the Utah Democratic Party are both holding their state conventions! Max Roth is covering the Republicans at Utah Valley University in Orem and Ben Winslow is covering the Democrats at Jordan High School in Sandy. Follow along with FOX 13 News' live blog of coverage (keep refreshing for updates):

10:13 a.m.

Here's who is running for what right now:

Russ Slade, FOX 13 News

Russ Slade, FOX 13 News

Russ Slade, FOX 13 News

Russ Slade, FOX 13 News

-Ben Winslow

9:52 a.m.

It's going to be a big day. Delegates for each of the political parties are choosing their preferred candidates for Congressional races. For the Democrats? The big fight will be hotly contested 1st Congressional District (Ben McAdams vs. Nate Blouin vs. Liban Mohamed vs. Eva Lopez Chavez vs. Michael Farrell vs. Luis Villareal). The Republicans have multiple candidates in that race, too, but more of the interest centers around the newly-formed 2nd Congressional District (Blake Moore vs. Karianne Lisonbee) and the 3rd Congressional District (Celeste Maloy vs. Phil Lyman).

We'll be updating throughout the day from the conventions, but things won't really start kicking off until this afternoon.

-Ben Winslow & Max Roth