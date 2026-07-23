Why Utah's Department of Corrections is being asked to help the homeless

SALT LAKE CITY — The Orange Street Community Correctional Facility is under construction.

Rooms are being painted, new plumbing, fixtures and flooring is going in. Soon, female inmates will be moved out to another facility and a population of people experiencing homelessness will move in.

"It’s something actually that’s very unique that I don’t think is happening anywhere else in the country," Nick Bricker, the director of community safety and stability at Utah's Department of Corrections, told FOX 13 News. "A department of corrections is jumping into this space and allowing upfront, a stable environment, stabilization, treatment and a pathway through."

Utah's Department of Corrections, which runs the state's prison and probation system, has been tasked with overseeing treatment and shelter programs for a specific segment of the unsheltered population. They've been labeled "high-utilizers," people who cycle in and out of jails, hospitals and shelters for years and eat up roughly $50 million in taxpayer dollars in medical costs, social services and the criminal justice system.

A recent study by the Utah Office of Homeless Services found that roughly 75% of the documented 4,584 Utahns experiencing homelessness are out of shelters and into housing after about a year. But "high utilizers" — estimated to be 1,021 individuals arrested four or more times in a year — represent about 43% of Salt Lake City's total arrests and about 783 of them are currently unsheltered and have been for more than five years now.

"These are folks who as they continue to cycle through the system? They’re on a pathway to long-term incarceration. These are outcomes we want to prevent. We don’t just want to prevent it, we want to help people heal and become crime free, drug free and stably housed," said Tyler Clancy, who is the state homelessness coordinator.

Instead of funding an expensive and controversial homeless shelter campus in Salt Lake City that critics had branded a "mega-shelter," the Utah State Legislature opted instead to focus taxpayer dollars and state resources on the high utilizers. Bills passed during the recent legislative session created a way to allow a judge sentencing someone for a crime who falls into this category, to be diverted away from jail and into this program that will be run by Corrections. It's viewed as a way to avoid a cycle of jail and shelter stays.

"We’re giving them a structured accountability model with housing and treatment to get them stable, get them the resources they need and ultimately get them into housing long-term," said Bricker.

The facility will have treatment, counseling and other resources built into it to address an individual's needs.

"The current way we’re doing the status quo isn’t working. So we want to address it," said Clancy.

Advocates for people experiencing homelessness are watching closely to see if this program will work. Bill Tibbitts with FACE Hunger and Homelessness told FOX 13 News he wanted to know more details.

"If the new facilities are used to connect people who are cycling between jail and homelessness with resources that are helping other people, then it can make a real difference. If its mission is expanded beyond that to deal with homelessness more generally, then there will be problems," he said.

"My understanding is that the goal for these new facilities is to stabilize people and move them into either transitional housing or permanent supportive housing. It is not supposed to become anyone’s permanent home, or even their long term home."

The Orange Street facility's construction is moving quickly. It is expected to be ready by this fall. Other community correctional facilities will have similar space and support services for high utilizers.