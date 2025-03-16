Coalition gathering signatures to put union collective bargaining on Utahns' ballots

SALT LAKE CITY — Workers across the state kicked off the Protect Utah Workers referendum campaign on House Bill 267, which removes collective bargaining rights for public employee unions.

People have 30 days to collect about 200,000 signatures to let voters decide the ability of unions to bargain on behalf of their members on the ballot in 2026.

Politics Unions to file referendum on bill banning collective bargaining Ben Winslow

"Restoring fairness, dignity, and the ability for workers to have a say in their wages, working conditions and futures,” Renée Pinkney, the president of the Utah Education Association, said at a kick-off event on Saturday.

"I respect my fellow public employees, and I’m standing up with them,” said Ben Jordan with the local chapter of American Federation of State, County and Municipal employees. "We are asking you to stand with us."

Other unions were also in attendance, and members got to start signing petitions and collect packets to go out and collect signatures themselves.

Holly Lammert teaches 9th grade biology. But for the next 30 days, she's pulling a page out of a political science textbook.

"This feels like something that’s an uphill battle, but it’s like something we can do something about,” said Lammert. She picked up her packet and set out in her neighborhood collecting signatures for the referendum.

Various unions representing public sector employees are banding together to form the Protect Utah Workers coalition, made up of teachers, school employees, health workers, firefighters, and more.

"I would not have my family without the protections that unions provide. I would not have the stability and strength that I have in my life,” said Josh Dietz, a lab technician in the infectious disease wing of Utah Public Health Laboratory.

House Bill 267 stirred up controversy on Utah’s Capitol Hill. Governor Spencer Cox signed it into law as well. There were different versions of the bill and people packed committee rooms and the rotunda to make their voices heard.

"It was overwhelming in the legislature that the constituents were not in support of this, and it passed anyway, so I want, whether you support it or not, for it to go on the ballot,” said Jennifer Bramson with Utah School Employees Association.

If the campaign is successful, this question goes in front of voters.

"It would just feel so good to know like this is democracy,” said Lammert. “I’m not an elected official, I don’t make the laws, but I have a say."