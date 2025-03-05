Unions to file referendum on bill banning public employee collective bargaining

SALT LAKE CITY — Labor unions are filing a citizen referendum on a bill banning public employee collective bargaining.

Union members gathered outside Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson's office on Wednesday to announce the referendum, which will seek to gather more than 200,000 signatures to force a public vote in November 2026. The bill passed by the legislature and signed into law by Governor Spencer Cox prohibited public employee unions from collective bargaining.

"Public employees serve our communities every day, but Utah lawmakers have silenced their voices by taking away their right to negotiate for fair wages, safe workplaces, and better working conditions," Renée Pinkney, President of the Utah Education Association, said in a statement. "This referendum allows Utah voters to right that wrong and ensure workers have a seat at the table."

A coalition of labor unions have banded together to run the referendum, including the American Federation of Teachers, the Teamsters Local 222, the Utah School Employees Association and the Salt Lake Valley Law Enforcement Association. On Wednesday, they launched a website to coordinate signature gathering at protectutahworkers.com.

In a statement to FOX 13 News, House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said it is the unions' right.

"I respect that referendums are an important part of the democratic process. I hope voters will study the issue, understand the debate, and make an informed decision," he said.

Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, echoed that sentiment.

"Referendums are part of the process. I encourage voters to thoroughly research the issue at hand to make informed decisions," he said in a statement.

