Conservation groups restart lawsuit over shrinking of Bears Ears, Grand Staircase monuments

SALT LAKE CITY — A coalition of conservation groups has restarted litigation challenging President Donald Trump's decision to shrink Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

The new litigation challenges the Trump administration's decision to slash roughly 3 million acres of land from both southern Utah monuments. It is a reactivation of a lawsuit filed in 2017, when Trump previously attempted to shrink the monuments.

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