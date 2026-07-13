Trump shrinks Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments again

President Donald Trump has issued another executive order once again shrinking the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

In an event at the White House, the president reduced the boundaries of the monuments for the second time. It will trigger new legal fights over the boundaries and a president's powers under the Antiquities Act.

President Clinton created Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in 1996. President Obama created Bears Ears National Monument in 2016. In 2017, President Trump reduced the boundaries of both monuments. President Biden restored the boundaries (and added some to Bears Ears) in 2021.