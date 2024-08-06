Construction under way on an $84 million pipeline in Cottonwood canyons

SALT LAKE CITY — Construction is under way on an $84 million pipeline project designed to ensure that a significant portion of the Wasatch Front has water.

"The new pipeline will be a steel pipeline that will be earthquake-resistant. So in the event of a natural disaster, we can continue to provide water to the public, businesses and emergency services," said Annalee Munsey, the general manager for the Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake & Sandy.

The project will build a 3.8 mile long pipeline, connecting the water treatment plants and systems of Big and Little Cottonwood canyons. The existing facilities are decades old and need to be replaced.

"These water sources from Big Cottonwood and Little Cottonwood Creek, make up about 35% of all the water this community relies upon," said Laura Briefer, the director of Salt Lake City's Department of Public Utilities.

Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski said it will ensure residents have a clean and safe water supply in an emergency.

"With this pipeline we’ll be able to pull water from both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon. So in the event of an emergency, it’s the flip of a switch and turn of a valve," she said.

Construction is under way and is expected to be completed by fall of 2026.