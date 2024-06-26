Cox crushes Lyman in GOP gubernatorial primary

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox advanced from the GOP primary Tuesday, easily defeating challenger Phil Lyman as he looks to secure a second term in the state's highest office.

As of 8:30 p.m., Cox had secured 60% of the votes to Lyman's 40%, with the race being called for the governor.

The road to the primary victory was somewhat rocky early on as Lyman defeated Cox at April's Utah GOP convention, with the governor getting booed by its hardcore attendees. However, Cox had already gathered enough signatures to appear on Tuesday's ballot and won handily.

Cox will face off against Democratic candidate Brian King in November's election.