Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Cox crushes Lyman in GOP gubernatorial primary

Cox Lyman.png
AP/Rick Bowmer
Gov. Spencer Cox, Phil Lyman
Cox Lyman.png
Posted at 8:35 PM, Jun 25, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox advanced from the GOP primary Tuesday, easily defeating challenger Phil Lyman as he looks to secure a second term in the state's highest office.

As of 8:30 p.m., Cox had secured 60% of the votes to Lyman's 40%, with the race being called for the governor.

The road to the primary victory was somewhat rocky early on as Lyman defeated Cox at April's Utah GOP convention, with the governor getting booed by its hardcore attendees. However, Cox had already gathered enough signatures to appear on Tuesday's ballot and won handily.

Cox will face off against Democratic candidate Brian King in November's election.

Recent Utah political stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere