Cox has 'no plans to run' for Romney's Senate seat

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the more popular names immediately thrown around to replace Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate may not even join the race.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's office told FOX 13 News that he has "no plans to run" for the seat that will open following Wednesday's announcement that Romney will not seek reelection.

Cox has proven to be a popular governor since being elected in 2020. A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll released over the summer showed 63 percent of Utah voters approved of the job Cox has done.

The governor has also gained a nationwide spotlight after being elected chair of the National Governors Association in July. Cox is promoting a Disagree Better initiative in hopes of starting a more positive conversation about politics in the country and cutting through the current partisan divide.

While Cox is not immediately throwing his hat in the ring, others aren't hesitating to make their intentions known. House Speaker Brad Wilson has already set up an exploratory committee, while Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs has formally declared his candidacy.

Prior to being elected governor, Cox served in many political positions, including Lt. Gov. for Utah.