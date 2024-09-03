Cox redirects $1.2 million to help pay school lunch debt

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has ordered $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief money redirected to help students pay off school lunch debt.

The governor's office took American Rescue Plan money specifically designated to "non-public schools" and had it put in a emergency relief program, creating a new grant program. The grant allows schools and school districts to apply for grants to help pay school lunch debt.

The money is specifically earmarked for low-income families, the governor's office said.

"Our students are the future of Utah, and investing in their health and education is vital to the success of our state,” Gov. Cox said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring Utah students receive the meals they need. I am grateful for the cooperation of the State Board of Education, our schools and districts.”

School lunch debt has been an issue FOX 13 News reporting has highlighted in Utah, even raising money for. Earlier this year, our reporting found $2.8 million in school lunch debt had been accrued statewide. In 2023? It was nearly $2 million.

Faced with financial hardships at home, many children rack up debt.

Lawmakers have attempted to tackle the issue in legislation, which has failed to advance in the Utah State Legislature. Utah also earmarks some money for school lunches for children in need through state-controlled liquor sales.