T-shirts, new city flags take spotlight as Utah's ban on 'non-official' flags takes effect

SALT LAKE CITY — Hours after a law banning "non-official" flags from being displayed in classrooms and government properties went into effect, Salt Lake City's new "official" city flags were flying at the City & County Building.

The flags — variations of the LGBTQ+ Pride flag, the Juneteenth flag and the Transgender Pride flag featuring the Sego Lily that is also on the Salt Lake City flag — were proposed by Mayor Erin Mendenhall and approved in a unanimous vote by the city council on Tuesday night (a majority of the council identifies as members of the LGBTQ+ community). They circumvent the new law, because they are "official" flags of the city.

Ben Winslow, FOX 13 News

"What we’re really doing is acting to preserve a long-standing tradition in Salt Lake City while remaining compliant with changes in state law," said Council Chair Chris Wharton.

But Republican leaders on Utah's Capitol Hill signaled they were not amused by Salt Lake City's efforts.

"It’s disappointing that Salt Lake City is diverting time and resources away from real pressing community needs in an attempt to bypass state law. The intent of this bill is to help ensure that government buildings remain neutral, focused on serving the public and welcoming to all," Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said in a statement to FOX 13 News on Wednesday.

House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, was similarly critical of Salt Lake City leaders' actions.

Through a House of Representatives spokesperson, the flag bill's sponsor, Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, suggested he may address what Salt Lake City has done in future legislation. The bill has been problematic. In addition to drawing protests, Governor Spencer Cox allowed the bill to go into law without his signature but called for a special session to address an issue dealing with the flags on government property. Critics of the legislation have said it could invite a lawsuit as it infringes on First Amendment-protected government speech.

Meanwhile, other community groups are feeling the impact of the flag bill.

"We definitely aim to ramp up our measures for increasing visibility, making sure our community feels seen and they feel loved and respected," said Francisco Maza with the group Project Rainbow, which has become known for placing Pride flags at homes and businesses statewide.

Maza said Project Rainbow has seen an increase in support since the flag bill was introduced in the Utah State Legislature earlier this year, with more people signing up to have flags displayed on their lawns and volunteering with the LGBTQ+ group.

On Wednesday, Project Rainbow introduced a T-shirt that poked fun at the new law, raising money for their work. Emblazoned with a Progress Pride flag, it also has a sign that declares: "This item is licensed as a shirt not a Pride flag." It's a cheeky reference to an old Utah liquor law the legislature passed requiring bars to display signs that proclaimed "This premise is licensed as a bar not a restaurant."

Project Rainbow

"What can we do that’s acceptable, according to this new law, but also shows legislators you can’t stop our solidarity and belonging in our community," said Maza.