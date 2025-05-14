Curtis shares insight into Senate address with Bob Evans

WASHINGTON — During his maiden speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate, Utah Sen. John Curtis emphasized the importance of listening from the heart.

"In the short time I’ve had to travel my state since becoming a Senator, I’ve felt something clear and consistent—citizens want President Trump to be successful. Citizens also want Congress to work. Not just show up, not just argue—they want us to succeed. And I’ve said many times, I want both the President and this institution, the Senate, to be wildly successful," said Curtis. "Sometimes, that desire requires us to be wildly honest—something that’s become all too rare in Washington.

"The way I see it, the odds of Congress delivering real results for the American people go up dramatically when we start telling each other the truth, not just behind closed doors, but out in the open, where the public can see, what I believe is their right to know."

Watch Sen. John Curtis' full speech to the Senate floor below:

Utah Sen. John Curtis delivers maiden address on Senate floor

While he had the floor, Curtis focused on where we all should be listening, particularly at four significant locations: Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City, and Arlington National Cemetery, the Holocaust Museum, and the African American Cultural Museum in Washington.

The senator highlighted his commitment to bipartisanship, citing support from both Democrats and Republicans, and outlined his focus areas: energy, federal lands, China, and the debt and deficit, leveraging his seven years in the House and expertise in those fields.

Curtis stressed the need for strong, balanced, and practical governance and expressed gratitude for the support from his family and colleagues, including a notable relationship with Democratic Sen. Cory Booker.