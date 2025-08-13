2025 Utah local primary election results

Some cities and towns across the state of Utah held primary elections for mayor, city council and school board races.

Below are the results for the mayoral races in Davis, Salt Lake and Utah counties so far. More will be added. These numbers are sourced from the State of Utah's official election results website. To view the latest counts for ALL the races, click HERE.

These are unofficial, preliminary numbers only and are subject to change as more ballots are counted.

The general election is Nov. 4, and the top two candidates in the primaries will advance (unless there are exceptions; check with your local precinct). Click HERE for information on when, where and how to vote.

DAVIS COUNTY

LAYTON CITY MAYOR



Joy Petro — 59.21% (4,765 votes)

Trevor Lee Foust — 34.44% (2,772 votes)

Amy Midori Jones — 6.35% (511 votes)

WEST POINT CITY MAYOR



Brian Vincent — 49.82% (836 votes)

Annette Judd — 25.51% (428 votes)

David Marvin Drake — 24.67% (414 votes)

SALT LAKE COUNTY

HOLLADAY CITY MAYOR



Paul S. Fotheringham — 45.31% (3,092 votes)

Daren A. Watts — 28.56% (1,949 votes)

Zac Wilson — 26.13% (1,783 votes)

CITY OF KEARNS MAYOR



Tina Marie Snow — 51.62% (1,006 votes)

Michael Jesse Xon Valdez — 35.35% (689 votes)

Christopher James Geertsen — 9.44% (184 votes)

Cache Dexter — 3.59% (70 votes)

MAGNA CITY MAYOR



Mickey M. Sudbury — 44.52% (999 votes)

Alexander J. Adriano — 20.45% (459 votes)

Michael Ronald Romero — 18.98% (426 votes)

Maxwell Thomas White — 16.04% (360 votes)

MURRAY CITY MAYOR



Brett A. Hales — 60.07% (4,425 votes)

Bruce E. Turner — 24.67% (1,817 votes)

John Jeffrey Evans — 15.26% (1,124 votes)

RIVERTON CITY MAYOR



Tish Buroker — 60.26% (3,693 votes)

Tawnee McCay — 33.18% (2,033 votes)

John E. Scott — 6.56% (402 votes)

SANDY CITY MAYOR



Monica “Monica Z” Zoltanski — 58.12% (9,139 votes)

Cyndi Sharkey — 27.72% (4,358 votes)

Alison Stroud — 12.14% (1,909 votes)

Rodger Downward — 1.42% (223 votes)

Justin Hilgendorff — 0.60% (95 votes)

UTAH COUNTY

EAGLE MOUNTAIN MAYOR



Jared R. Gray — 31.68% (944 votes)

Melissa Clark — 30.40% (906 votes)

Tom Westmoreland — 16.14% (481 votes)

Donna Rivera Burnham — 12.85% (383 votes)

Duncan J. Searcy — 8.93% (266 votes)

LEHI MAYOR



Paige Albrecht — 42.20% (2,552 votes)

Paul Binns — 33.28% (2,013 votes)

Chris Condie — 18.44% (1,115 votes)

Charlie Tautuaa — 6.08% (368 votes)

MAPLETON MAYOR



Therin Garrett — 41.17% (1,261 votes)

Dallas Hakes — 33.14% (1,015 votes)

Scott Liggett — 23.34% (715 votes)

Claudia Paradis — 2.35% (72 votes)

PROVO CITY MAYOR



Michelle Kaufusi — 50.05% (4,436 votes)

Marsha Judkins — 43.74% (3,877 votes)

Thatcher Alain Longman — 3.22% (285 votes)

Eric Mutch — 2.99% (265 votes)

SPANISH FORK MAYOR

