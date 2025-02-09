Demonstrators gather at Utah State Capitol to protest President Trump's policies

SALT LAKE CITY — About 1,000 people gathered Saturday to protest the Trump Administration, speaking out on everything from immigration rights to trans rights to abortion.

Attendee Ashley Orozco’s parents immigrated from Mexico to Utah 30 years ago.

“They’re scared. I mean, they came here when they were teenagers,” Orozco said during the protest. “Every day they have to think, ‘Are we going to be taken away today?’”

Orozco and her cousins joined hundreds at the Utah State Capitol, protesting President Donald Trump’s executive orders since taking office on Jan. 20. Those orders focus on undocumented migrants in the U.S. and a ban on federal funding for gender-affirming care, among others.

“I hope that people realize that our people aren’t here to commit crimes,” Orozco said. “We’re here to just better our families and just live happy lives that we aren’t able to live in our countries back home.”

On the other hand, Dalane England, the vice president of the Utah Eagle Forum, is in favor of border security.

“We all know people that we love that are here illegally,” England said. “We love and embrace them, but once we embrace violating the law, then we discard the rule of law which America was founded on.”

Christina Meadows attended with a group of people who held pink and white trans and women’s rights signs.

“I’m here supporting my daughter and all of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters,” Meadows said. “And for women’s rights. No man should ever have say over my body!”

A second federal judge blocked Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship for kids of parents who are in the U.S. illegally, according to the Associated Press. For now, the executive order is on hold.

“I think they want to do good for our country, but I think they’ve lost sight of everyday people who make this country strong,” Meadows said.