Donald Trump set to make Salt Lake City fundraising appearance

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves as he departs a campaign event at the Economic Club of New York, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
SALT LAKE CITY — Former President Donald Trump is once again scheduled to head to Utah for a fundraising appearance in Salt Lake City.

An invite sent this week by the Trump 47 Committee shows the current Republican presidential candidate will be in Utah on Saturday, Sept. 14, although a location was not listed.

The date comes weeks after Trump called of a scheduled Park City appearance last month for an unspecified reason.

According to the invite, the cheapest price to get into the event is $3,300 per person, although for $500,000 per person, a guest will be included on the host committee as well as receive a photo with the former president.

